Slayton brought in three of seven targets for 53 yards and lost a fumble in the Giants' 36-9 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Slayton paced the Giants in receiving yards on the afternoon, although given the pedestrian performance of the offense as a whole, that wasn't much of an auspicious accomplishment. The second-year speedster also fumbled on the 49er's 19-yard line after a 22-yard reception just after the two-minute warning in the second half, but New York was naturally completely out of the game by that point. Despite the underwhelming fantasy day Sunday, Slayton still figures to seen an uptick in opportunity in coming weeks while Sterling Shepard (toe) remains sidelined. He'll look to up his production at the expense of the Rams in a Week 4 road battle.