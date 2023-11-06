Slayton hauled in four of his seven targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas.

Slayton finished as the Giants' leading receiver and the only position player other than star tailback Saquon Barkley to crack 50 yards Sunday. A good portion of that production came while playing with Tommy DeVito under center, who took over for starter Daniel Jones after the latter left with a potential major knee injury on the first play of the second quarter. The UDFA quarterback wound up targeting Slayton five times after taking over, which was more than any other receiver over the three quarters of action DeVito was active for. That said, Slayton remains a risky fantasy play while New York attempts to address its dire QB situation against Dallas next Sunday.