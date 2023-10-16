Slayton caught four of six targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Slayton was the Giants' leading receiver Sunday despite finishing third on the team in targets with Tyrod Taylor under center instead of Daniel Jones (neck). The veteran wideout has yet to score a touchdown through six games after scoring just twice across 16 games in 2022. Slayton is still entrenched as a starter for the 1-5 Giants, but his fantasy value will continue to be limited unless the entire offensive unit improves its play, starting with a Week 7 matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.