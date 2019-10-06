Giants' Darius Slayton: Leads team in receiving yards
Slayton caught four of five targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.
Although Slayton finished fourth on the team in targets, he led them in receiving yardage and yards per catch (15.5). The majority of his production came on a 35-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter, which was New York's only play longer than 20 yards for the game. Slayton has certainly flashed his ability to generate big plays early on in his NFL career, but he'll find the going tough in Thursday's road matchup against a surging Patriots defense.
