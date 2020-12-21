Slayton had four receptions (nine targets) for 74 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Browns.

Slayton continues to lead the Giants in targets despite the recent return of Sterling Shepard. The 2019 fifth-round gem has seen his production come to a screeching halt after a solid start to his sophomore campaign due to the recent drop-off in quarterback play. Colt McCoy is a decent veteran backup, but he lacks physical skills and is not going to light up the stat sheet. Despite generating his first relevant fantasy line in recent weeks, Slayton is going to need Daniel Jones (hamstring) to return in order to boost his fantasy stock next week against the Ravens.