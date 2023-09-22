Slayton secured three of six targets for 32 yards in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Slayton's yardage total, modest as it was, set the pace for the Giants on the night, and he also tied with Parris Campbell and Darren Waller for the team lead in targets. The veteran speedster also recorded the second-longest catch of the night for New York (17 yards), but like the rest of New York's air attack, he was victimized by Daniel Jones' mediocre play. Slayton has three catches apiece in each of his first three contests, a number he'll look to improve on against a vulnerable Seahawks secondary in a Week 4 home matchup on Monday night, Oct. 2.