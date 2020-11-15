Slayton (undisclosed) went to the locker room during the first possession of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Slayton landed on his left arm while making a 22-yard catch and immediately left the field. The nature and extent of the injury are unknown, but Stapleton implied Slayton may be getting X-rays.
