Slayton is expected to open the season as a starting wideout opposite rookie first-rounder Malik Nabers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Slayton refused to report to voluntary offseason workouts, as he's entering the final year of a two-year deal and is seeking an extension. The Giants, however, haven't budged, and the team used the sixth overall pick in last week's NFL Draft to take Nabers after using a third-rounder on Jalin Hyatt in 2023. While Slayton is the favorite to open the summer as a starter, the team likely hopes Hyatt can push the veteran for snaps and targets. Nabers should easily pace this team in targets as a rookie.