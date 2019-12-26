Play

Slayton (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton missed some action this past Sunday at Washington, resulting in a season-low 29-percent share of the offensive snaps. Held without a catch on his two targets for the first time in his brief career, he's so far logged limited showings on both Week 17 practice reports due to a knee injury. Friday's report will give a sense of his availability for Sunday's season finale against the Eagles.

