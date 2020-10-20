Slayton (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton maintained his listing in the first two days of the week, but the Giants actually held a walkthrough Tuesday, which may indicate the second-year wideout is attempting to gut out a foot injury. He played through the concern this past Sunday against Washington, tallying a season-low two catches for 41 yards. Fortunately for Slayton, he salvaged his stat line with a 23-yard TD. He'll attempt to bump from LP to FP on Wednesday, at which point the Giants will give an indication of his availability for Thursday's game in Philadelphia.