Slayton (foot) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

On the heels of an 8-129-0 performance at Dallas this past Sunday, Slayton is tending to a foot injury of unknown severity. Fortunately for the second-year wide receiver, he was able to participate in some capacity to kick off Week 6 prep, and he'll now have two more days to elevate to full participation.

