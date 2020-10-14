Slayton (foot) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
On the heels of an 8-129-0 performance at Dallas this past Sunday, Slayton is tending to a foot injury of unknown severity. Fortunately for the second-year wide receiver, he was able to participate in some capacity to kick off Week 6 prep, and he'll now have two more days to elevate to full participation.
