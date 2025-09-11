Slayton was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

New York didn't include Slayton on its initial Week 2 injury report that was released Wednesday, so his addition to the report Thursday could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Slayton will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday before the Giants decide whether he'll take a designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.