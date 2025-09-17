Slayton (groin/calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton has played all but one of the Giants' offensive snaps through two weeks this season, though in that span he's brought in just two catches for 61 yards on five targets, with all of his production having come during Week 2's overtime loss to the Cowboys. While Slayton being limited Wednesday doesn't yet seem an indication that his status is genuinely in jeopardy for Sunday night's matchup against the Chiefs, he appears definitively positioned behind both Wan'Dale Robinson and superstar Malik Nabers in New York's wide receiver pecking order.