Slayton (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's a new injury, after Slayton played just 64 percent of snaps in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Chiefs (he was on the field for 94.3 percent of New York's snaps this season beforehand). Coincidence or not, Slayton's ability to practice in any capacity at the start of the week suggests he's on track to play this Sunday against the Chargers in what will be the first career start for Giants QB Jaxson Dart.