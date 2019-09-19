Giants' Darius Slayton: Limited in practice again
Slayton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Slayton has logged two straight limited practice sessions. The rookie fifth-round pick didn't practice at all during the first two weeks of the season, so his partial participation is a step in the right direction. Slayton is making progress towards his NFL debut, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be available Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
