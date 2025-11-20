Slayton (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton thus was back on the practice field for the first time since he hurt his hamstring Week 10 at Chicago, but he was contained to individual drills, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Friday's injury report will reveal Slayton's odds to suit up Sunday in Detroit, but for now Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt and Gunner Olszewski are the Giants' current healthy wide receivers on the active roster.