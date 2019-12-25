Slayton was listed as a limited participant Wednesday on the Giants' estimated practice report with a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants didn't hold a practice Christmas Day, but Slayton's inclusion on the injury report implies that he may be banged up coming out of the Week 16 overtime win over the Redskins. He'll have two more days to upgrade to full participation in advance of the Giants' season finale Sunday versus the Eagles.