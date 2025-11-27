Slayton (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since early October and was sidelined for each of Weeks 6, 7 and 11. He was able to return to action this past Sunday in Detroit, but his 63 percent snap share resulted in just one catch (on two targets) for 23 yards. Fellow WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) also was listed as limited Thursday, so the status of the Giants' top two options at the position is up in the air as they prepare for Monday's contest at New England. Meanwhile, rookie QB Jaxson Dart has cleared the concussion protocol, so Slayton will be working with his typical starting signal-caller if he's active himself Week 13.