Slayton (neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Slayton returned to practice Thursday after an early exit from Sunday's win over Washington, but it appears he isn't quite healthy enough to play. His likely absence could free up snaps for a number of different wide receivers, including Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins and Jalin Hyatt. The Giants have a Week 13 bye after Sunday's matchup with New England.