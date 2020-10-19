Slayton (foot) is listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's win over Washington, but he managed to play through his foot injury while corralling two of four targets for 41 yards and a score. The second-year pro did see his lowest snap share (83 percent) and target of the season, so it's clear that the foot issue limited him, which makes it encouraging to see the Giants expect he would've practiced to begin the week. Slayton will work to upgrade to full practice activity ahead of Thursday's contest in Philadelphia.