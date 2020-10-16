Slayton (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, but he's expected to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Slayton that should be able to suit up. The second-year pro has emerged as the focal point of a struggling passing game, leading the team in every relevant receiving stat while accounting for 23.4 percent of the targets. Fantasy managers would be wise to check back for confirmation of Slayton's availability when the Giants release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.