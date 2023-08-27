Slayton was among the many Giants starters who saw minimal action during the exhibition slate, as he played in one game during which he logged 13 offensive snaps.

Slayton's lone game action came in Week 2 of the preseason schedule, which was also the case for a majority of New York's offensive and defensive starters. It's still unclear exactly how the team's wide-receiver room will fall in terms of pecking order, but Slayton is expected to line up with the starters when the regular season kicks off. The 26-year-old recorded 46 catches on 71 targets for 724 yards and two touchdowns over 16 contests last season.