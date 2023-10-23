Slayton caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 14-7 victory versus the Commanders.

Slayton posted season-best marks of four catches and 69 yards against Buffalo in Week 6, but he followed that effort with season-low totals of just one catch and two targets against Washington. His lone reception came near the end of the first quarter, and he was targeted just once after that. Meanwhile, Darren Waller led New York with seven catches, eight targets and 98 yards, and rookie Jalin Hyatt finished second in both targets (five) and receiving yards (75). Waller is the only pass catcher that has established week-to-week fantasy value for the Giants so far this season, and while Slayton ranks second on the team with 258 yards through the air on the campaign, he's yet to find the end zone through seven contests.