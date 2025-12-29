Slayton recorded two receptions on three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Raiders.

Wan'Dale Robinson was the focal point of the Giants' offense, but Slayton played well in a complementary role. He tallied long catches of 21 and 15 yards, both of which helped set up scoring plays for the team. Despite the efficiency, Slayton has now seen three or fewer targets in four of his last five games.