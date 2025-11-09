Slayton (hamstring) caught all four of his targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Two weeks prior to the 11th anniversary of Odell Beckham's iconic one-handed catch, Slayton put on his best Beckham impression with a one-handed 31-yard catch on the final play of the first quarter. Slayton followed that up with a 38-yard catch immediately on the other side of the break. He led the Giants in receiving yards Sunday despite exiting briefly to have his hamstring checked out, but all of Slayton's production came before Jaxson Dart was knocked out of the game in the second half due to a concussion. If Dart isn't cleared to face the Packers in Week 11, Slayton would be hard to trust in fantasy despite his role as the top downfield option among Giants wide receivers.