Slayton, who has been the subject of trade talks in recent days, has made the Giants' initial 53-man roster, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Slayton remains on the team for now, but the Giants could still opt to trade him before the season or even after the campaign begins. "We'll see where we're at right now," coach Brian Daboll said when asked whether he expects Slayton to be on the team come Week 1. "He's done a good job and we're excited to have him.''