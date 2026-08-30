Slayton is a member of the Giants' initial 53-man roster in 2026, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Slayton has made the cut ahead of his eighth campaign in New York. The wide receiver caught four of six targets for 58 yards while playing in all three preseason games this year. Slayton had a down year in 2025, recording 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown over 14 regular-season contests, all of which were his lowest totals since 2021. The 29-year-old appears to be on track to operate as one of New York's starting receivers on the outside, and he'll look to get back on track in 2026.