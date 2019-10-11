Slayton secured three of eight targets for 32 yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.

The rookie couldn't quite replicate his 4-62-1 line from Week 5, but in a Giants passing attack that was missing both Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee), he checked in a distant second to Golden Tate in receiving yards. Slayton has seen at least five targets in three of the first four games he's suited up for, and with his above-average speed, he retains upside as a downfield threat any time he's on the field. He'll look to parlay his skills into more production when he sees an inconsistent Cardinals secondary in Week 7.