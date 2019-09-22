Giants' Darius Slayton: Making debut Week 3
Slayton (hamstring) will be active for the first time in his NFL career in Week 3 against the Buccaneers with Cody Laitmer (concussion) out of action, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Slayton had already shed his injury designation this past week, finally overcoming the hamstring issue that had plagued him since July. The rookie fifth-round pick will suit up for the first time in his pro career and will be one of several pass-catching options -- Russell Shepard, TJ Jones and Cody Core being the others -- available to fellow rookie Daniel Jones behind starters Sterling Shepard and Bennie Fowler in Jones' first NFL start.
