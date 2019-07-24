Giants' Darius Slayton: Misses first practice
Slayton (undisclosed) isn't participating Wednesday in the first practice of training camp, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick reportedly is walking gingerly while he watches practice from the sideline. Once he gets healthy, Slayton may have an opportunity to compete with Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard and Bennie Fowler for the No. 3 receiver job.
