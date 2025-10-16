Slayton (hamstring) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton appears to be trending toward a second straight absence due to his lingering hamstring issue, as he hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering the injury Week 5 versus the Saints. He'll have one final opportunity to get back on the practice field Friday, at which point New York will assign him a preliminary injury designation for Week 7. Jalin Hyatt (ankle), who remains limited in practice, will benefit from increased opportunities if Slayton remains sidelined Sunday at Denver, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey will likely be elevated from the practice squad again.