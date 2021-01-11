After a promising rookie season, Slayton put up a modest 96-50-751-3 line in 16 games.

Slayton's yards per target dropped from 8.8 in 2019 to 7.8 in 2020, and he made fewer big plays despite an extra 12 targets. He also dropped five passes after not dropping a single one as a rookie. Slayton is still the Giants' best deep threat, and he should be more productive if the offensive line gives Daniel Jones -- or whoever is under center in 2021 -- more time to look down the field.

