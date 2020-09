Slayton hauled in three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.

Slayton was outstanding in Week 1 with a 6-101-2 line, but he registered a floor game in Week 2, as the Giants struggled to generate much offense. The 2019 fifth-round pick is a boom-or-bust player by nature of his deep targets, but it is a bit concerning that he only received two targets before the Giants' final drive. He'll look for a correction next week when the 49ers come to town.