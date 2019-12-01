Giants' Darius Slayton: Nabs six passes
Slayton caught six of nine passes for 44 yards during Sunday's 31-13 loss to Green Bay.
Slayton, getting the start for Golden Tate (concussion), enjoyed his third consecutive game with at least seven targets. He and rookie Daniel Jones seem to have a strong rapport and Jones looked the fellow rookie's way early in the first quarter to convert a key fourth down. Slayton had seven targets in Week 12 even with the Giants healthy at receiver so he should get some opportunities no matter Tate's health in Week 14 against the Eagles, but Tate's health will obviously be relevant through the week.
