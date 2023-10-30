Slayton caught one of two targets for a one-yard loss in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Jets.

Starting QB Tyrod Taylor exited the contest with a rib cage injury in the second quarter and didn't return, resulting in the Giants turning to the ground almost exclusively for the remainder of the game. Though Slayton lost a yard on his lone catch, he was the only Giants wide receiver to haul in a pass in the ugly offensive display -- in fact, Wan'Dale Robinson was the only other wideout to see a target for the G-Men, with running back Saquon Barkley leading the team with five targets and three catches that netted zero yards. Both Taylor and Daniel Jones (neck) are uncertain to be able to suit up Week 9 in Las Vegas, and if the Giants again need to turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito to take the helm behind center, Slayton (and the team's pass-catching corps as a whole) could again struggle to produce. Even if Taylor or Jones is able to play, Slayton doesn't inspire much confidence in fantasy given that he hasn't caught more than four passes or tallied more than 69 yards in any of his seven games so far this season and has yet to score a touchdown.