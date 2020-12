Slayton failed to haul in either of his targets Sunday against the Bengals.

Daniel Jones (hamstring) narrowly missed Slayton on a deep throw just off his fingertips that might have gone for a touchdown had he hung on. Once Jones got hurt, there was little chance for Slayton to make an impact playing with backup Colt McCoy. Slayton has a great matchup Week 13 in Seattle, but if Jones can't go, Slayton makes for a risky start with McCoy under center.