Slayton (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

Slayton has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since July and is not expected to suit up Sunday versus the Cowboys. A timetable for the rookie fifth-round pick's recovery remains undisclosed, and Cody Core will slot in as the team's No. 5 receiver until Slayton gets healthy.

