default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slayton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton injured his hamstring during the Giants' Week 5 loss at New Orleans and hasn't practiced in the meantime, sitting out last Thursday's win against the Eagles in the process. He'll have two more chances this week to mix into drills before New York potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at Denver.

More News