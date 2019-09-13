Play

Slayton (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Slayton has been dealing with the hamstring injury since July and will miss his second straight contest. Cody Core and TJ Jones will serve as depth receivers for the Giants, though they could see increased roles with Sterling Shepard (concussion) ruled out and Cody Latimer (calf) questionable.

