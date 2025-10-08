Slayton (hamstring) is not expected to be available for Thursday's home game against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton suffered a hamstring injury during New York's loss to the Saints on Sunday, and he was listed as a non-participant at practice both Monday and Tuesday. He's expected to be officially declared out with the release of Wednesday's practice report, which Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports would pave the way for Lil'Jordan Humphrey to be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's matchup and play a role on offense behind Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski.