Coach Brian Daboll suggested Friday that Slayton (neck) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Patriots, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Slayton returned to a limited practice Thursday but now isn't participating Friday. Daboll expects the wideout to be listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Bumps up to limited Thursday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Dealing with neck injury•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Won't return Sunday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Unproductive with rookie QB•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Leads team in receiving Sunday•