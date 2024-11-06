Giants head coach said that Slayton (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Slayton's absence from practice suggests he hasn't made much progress yet in his recovery from the concussion he sustained during this past Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders. Daboll noted that the receiver may not make the trip to Munich in advance of Sunday's game against the Panthers, but further clarity on Slayton's status for Week 10 should arrive when the Giants' traveling party leaves for Germany on Thursday night.