Slayton (arm) won't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Slayton now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Patriots. If the wideout is unable to play this weekend, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard and Isaiah Hodgins would be in line to lead the Giants' Week 12 wideout corps.
