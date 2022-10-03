Slayton hauled in one of two targets for 11 yards in a 20-12 victory versus the Bears on Sunday.

After being inactive in Week 1, Slayton suited up in each of the subsequent two weeks but didn't see any targets. He finally got into the action against Chicago, drawing a pass-interference penalty that netted 40 yards in the third quarter, though it wasn't the best look that he dropped what was still a catchable ball. Slayton did haul in a pass for 11 yards in the next period, which incredibly made him the leading gainer among New York's wide receivers in the victory. It's painfully clear that the Giants' passing game is a tumultuous work in progress, so it's not unfeasible that Slayton or any other wideout on the squad could carve out a considerable role with a breakout game, though that may be hard to do next Sunday in London given the possibility that neither Daniel Jones (ankle) nor Tyrod Taylor (concussion) may be able to play.