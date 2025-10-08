Slayton (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton will miss Thursday's divisional matchup due to a hamstring injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Saints. His next opportunity to retake the field will come Sunday, Oct. 19 on the road against Denver in Week 7. With Stayton unavailable Thursday, Lil'Jordan Humphrey is expected to be elevated from the practice squad.