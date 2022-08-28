Slayton (undisclosed) could be cut if the Giants aren't able to work out a trade for him, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

After a promising rookie campaign, Slayton was thought to be a big part of New York's future plans. However, he fell back down to earth with a poor sophomore campaign and now finds himself buried on the team's wide-receiver depth chart. Leonard suggests that part of the reason the Giants may part ways with Slayton involves finances -- cutting or trading him would create $2.54 million in cap space -- but there's no escaping the fact that the organization no longer sees him in its long-term plans. Slayton hasn't been able to make any noise in preseason action, either, since he played only five snaps in the opener and missed the second exhibition contest entirely. It remains to be seen if he'll play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets.