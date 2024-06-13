Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday he expects Slayton (undisclosed) to be ready for the start of training camp late July, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Slayton suffered an undisclosed injury at Tuesday's minicamp practice, but it doesn't appear the Giants are overly concerned about his health. Slayton is positioned for a starting gig in New York's wide receiver corps, alongside rookie first-round addition Malik Nabers, plus incumbent Wan'Dale Robinson, who should be more effective now that he's another year removed from his ACL tear.