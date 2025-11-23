Slayton caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions.

Slayton announced his return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury with a 23-yard catch on the game's first play, but he didn't catch his only other target the rest of the way. Jameis Winston threw for 366 yards, but Wan'Dale Robinson was Winston's go-to receiver, as Robinson caught nine of 14 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown. Slayton has yet to score a touchdown heading into a Week 13 road game against the Patriots, and he has topped 60 receiving yards only three times, though two of those three games came in Slayton's last two outings prior to his hamstring injury.