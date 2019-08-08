Slayton (hamstring) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest versus the Jets, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the early days of training camp, and while he's been building up his practice reps of late, the Giants will exercise caution with the 2019 fifth-round pick. The team is also holding out Sterling Shepard (thumb), Brittan Golden (groin) and Amba Etta-Tawo (hamstring), so the receiving corps will be composed of Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard, among others.