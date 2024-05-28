Slayton (thumb) participated in Tuesday's OTAs practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Slayton is working toward a hopeful contract extension with the Giants, but he's on the field for voluntary workouts at OTAs. The 2019 fifth-round pick still appears slated for a starting gig, though rookie first-rounder Malik Nabers should be the top man in this wide receiver corps, with Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson also in the mix. He appears fully healthy after having dealt with a thumb injury down the stretch in 2023.